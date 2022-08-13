Loop Capital Upgrades Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) to “Buy”

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

EXFY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.03. Expensify has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Insider Activity

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a positive return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $94,496.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,623.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expensify by 40.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.