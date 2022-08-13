Loom Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.20 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $28.20 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,384.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00037898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00066360 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

