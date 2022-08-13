Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.75. 623,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,460,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 8.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIXT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lixte Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

See Also

