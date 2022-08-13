Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.75. 623,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,460,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 8.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Lixte Biotechnology
Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.