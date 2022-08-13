LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
LPSN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.90.
LivePerson Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of LPSN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $68.82.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
