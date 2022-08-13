LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.90.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of LPSN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $68.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

About LivePerson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $2,855,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.