Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOKM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:LOKM opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.