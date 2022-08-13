Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 643,319 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,503,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,455,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

