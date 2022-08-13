LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 26.6% in July

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE:LITB remained flat at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LightInTheBox Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

