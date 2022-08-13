Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.08), with a volume of 47645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.09).

Light Science Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £102,000 ($123,247.95).

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

