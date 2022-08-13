Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,756 shares of company stock worth $2,481,724 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,015,000 after purchasing an additional 955,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 648,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,620,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after acquiring an additional 634,583 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

