LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $165.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

