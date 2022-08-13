LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.
LGI Homes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $165.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes
In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
