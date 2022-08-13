Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 730 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BA opened at $169.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.36. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $239.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

