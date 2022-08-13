Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $97.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.