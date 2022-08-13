Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

