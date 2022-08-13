Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CL opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

