Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Realty Income by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 28,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Realty Income by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE O opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.