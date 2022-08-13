Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 3.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

