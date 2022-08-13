Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 282,637 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,987,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,006 shares of company stock worth $2,593,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

