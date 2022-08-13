Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0002

Lethean (LTHN) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 60.5% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $167,056.94 and $1.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,982.84 or 0.08112521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00179166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00261060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.87 or 0.00682745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00591134 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005415 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

