Leoni (ETR:LEO) Trading 3% Higher

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €7.94 ($8.10) and last traded at €7.94 ($8.10). 50,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.71 ($7.86).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on Leoni in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.20) price target on Leoni in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.55. The firm has a market cap of $285.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

