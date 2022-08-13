Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2024 earnings at $17.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. 2,078,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,728. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,616,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in Lennar by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after purchasing an additional 401,411 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

