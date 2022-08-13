Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $88.27 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

