Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Get Leju alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.