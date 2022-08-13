Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.
Legrand Price Performance
Shares of LGRVF stock remained flat at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. Legrand has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
About Legrand
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legrand (LGRVF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.