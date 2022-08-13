LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 0.9 %

LEG stock opened at €88.68 ($90.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €97.88. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($100.51).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

