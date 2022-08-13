Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Benchmark

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LFLY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Leafly Price Performance

LFLY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 843,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,111. Leafly has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leafly will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leafly by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

