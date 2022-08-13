LCX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $774,774.00 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One LCX coin can now be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LCX has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $60.58 million and $774,774.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,822,119 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

LCX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

