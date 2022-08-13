Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,874. The company has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

