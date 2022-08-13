Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 13,131 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $58,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,707 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,329. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

