Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 4,838,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,973. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

