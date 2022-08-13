Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,406 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 1.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $43,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

ROST traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.12. 1,908,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $126.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

