Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $91,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.3% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $2,868,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PH stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.00. 420,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.02. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

