Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 260 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.09. 47,809,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,551,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65. The company has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.