LATOKEN (LA) Market Capitalization Tops $37.28 Million

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $37.28 million and $108,616.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,105,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

