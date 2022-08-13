Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Raised to Outperform at Lifesci Capital

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Lifesci Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of LRMR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

