Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.57 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $83.15. 890,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.26.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $850,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

