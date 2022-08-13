Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LANC. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $146.37 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $142.93. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

