Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LW opened at $81.67 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after buying an additional 1,055,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 382,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

