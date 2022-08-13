LABS Group (LABS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $42,158.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $42,158.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.