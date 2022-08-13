LABS Group (LABS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $42,158.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $42,158.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LABS Group Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.