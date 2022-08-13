Kwikswap Protocol Price Reaches $0.0029 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $27,529.31 and $34.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 210.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015343 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

