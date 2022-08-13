Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.88. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.