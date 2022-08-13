KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.40.

KPT opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.70. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$10.01 and a 12-month high of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$107.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$398.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$408.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

