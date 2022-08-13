KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KPTSF. TD Securities cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

Shares of KPTSF opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

