Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,700 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 785,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 316,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,728. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEP. StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 44.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 493,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

