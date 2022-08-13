Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 97,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,237. Koppers has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Koppers by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Koppers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.