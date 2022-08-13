Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at National Bankshares

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.41. The company has a market cap of C$694.62 million and a P/E ratio of -110.18. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$5.03 and a 12-month high of C$6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Knight Therapeutics

In other news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,723,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,529,972.94. In other news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,723,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,529,972.94. Also, Director Samira Sakhia purchased 19,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$99,998.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$817,023.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,760 shares of company stock worth $396,639.

(Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.