KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $63,317.70 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLA alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21.

On Friday, July 29th, Brian Lorig sold 29 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $10,875.00.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $381.20 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $938,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.