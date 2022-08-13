KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig Sells 255 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21.

On Friday, July 29th, Brian Lorig sold 29 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $10,875.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $381.20 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group dropped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

