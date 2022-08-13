Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KEC stock opened at C$15.07 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$664.75 million and a PE ratio of -28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 4.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at C$88,197.76.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

