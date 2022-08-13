Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
KEC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance
Shares of KEC stock opened at C$15.07 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$664.75 million and a PE ratio of -28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at C$88,197.76.
About Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
Featured Articles
