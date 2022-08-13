Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,487,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Price Performance
Shares of KWBT remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,952. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (KWBT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.