Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $277.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.84. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $157.81 and a one year high of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,905,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $20,834,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,040,000 after buying an additional 85,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

